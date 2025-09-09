  • Menu
The Bengal Files Day 4 Collection Report – Total Earnings and Occupancy

Highlights

The Bengal Files earned around seven point eight five crore rupees in four days. Get Day 4 collection, movie details, and regional occupancy here.

The Bengal Files movie is doing okay in theatres. In the first three days, it earned around seven point seven five crore rupees in India.

On the fourth day, which was Monday, it made about one point one crore rupees. So in total, the film has earned around seven point eight five crore rupees in four days.

The number of people going to watch the movie on Monday was about eighteen percent. More people came in the evening and night shows. Cities like Bengaluru and Chennai had better crowds than other places.

The Bengal Files is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The main actors are Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and others. The film is made by I Am Buddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

This movie is not a huge hit like The Kashmir Files, but it is still doing fine.

