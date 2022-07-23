The First Look Posters Of Murali Sharma And Vennela Kishore From Dulquer And Mrunal's 'Sita Ramam' Are Out

Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam is the most awaited movie of the season… Having young actors Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers have already begun their digital promotions and already unveiled the video songs and character posters. Off late, they dropped the first look posters of Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore on social media…

Murali Sharma, director Hanu Raghavapudi and Vennela Kishore also shared the first look posters on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, the director also wrote, "Here's @murlisharma72 as 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚𝐦. SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 #SitaRamamOnAug5".

In the poster, Murali Sharma looked great and is introduced as Subramanyam…

This is the first look poster of Vennela Kishore… He is introduced as Durjoy. Even the motion poster also looked interesting!

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod is handling the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic periodic war and love story on the big screens!