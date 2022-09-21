The First Schedule Of Mahesh Babu And Trivikram Srinivas 'SSMB 28' Is Completed…

Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu is once again teaming up with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his 28th movie. The shooting of this movie already began last month and now the makers announced that the first schedule is wrapped up and shared this good news through social media… Leggy lass Pooja Hegde who is the lead actress will join the team from the second schedule which will begin post Dussehra festival!



First schedule of #SSMB28 has been completed with some kick-ass high octane epic action scenes 🔥 Thank you @anbariv masters for amazing stunt choreography 🤗 The second schedule will start post dussera with our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu & butta bomma @hegdepooja ✨ — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) September 21, 2022

Well, the producer Naga Vamsi also promised to share more updates from this movie soon!

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Tentatively titled as SSMB 28, there are many expectations on it before the starting of the shoot itself! Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata movie. It is directed by Parasuram and is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. It has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

SSMB 28 will hit the theatres in next April…