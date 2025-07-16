‘The Girlfriend’ team comes with soulful first single ‘Nadhive’

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and rising star Dheekshith Shetty headline the much-anticipated romantic drama The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi under the banners of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, the film is presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind. Currently in post-production, The Girlfriend promises a poignant love story, and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.

The makers recently released the film’s first single, Nadhive, in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam — and it has already struck a chord with audiences. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his melodious work in Hridayam, delivers yet another musical gem. With soul-touching vocals and an emotionally rich arrangement, the track paints a heartfelt picture of love and longing.

Lyricist Rakendu Mouli's poetic writing perfectly complements Wahab’s composition, creating an immersive and emotionally resonant listening experience. Every note in Nadhive is steeped in melody and meaning, making it an instant favourite among music lovers.

What elevates the song even further is the onscreen chemistry between Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty. Their graceful performances, choreographed by Vishwakiran Nambi, bring the emotion-laden lyrics to life. Rashmika’s expressive close-ups and Dheekshith’s subtle charm add depth to the visuals, making the track not just a musical treat, but also a visual delight.

With The Girlfriend, director Rahul Ravindran aims to capture the tenderness of love through evocative storytelling, strong performances, and rich music. The film’s team is now focused on post-production work, with more updates expected soon as the film gears up for its theatrical debut.