‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ - A grand tribute unveiled

Visionary filmmaker Sandeep Singh is set to deliver a cinematic spectacle with his upcoming magnum opus, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry, the film will see National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi, music maestro Pritam, and acclaimed actor Rishab Shetty collaborate for the first time.

This historic project marks Prasoon Joshi and Pritam’s first-ever collaboration, with Joshi penning stirring lyrics that honor Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery and legacy. Expressing his excitement, Joshi stated, “Writing for a film that celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a humbling experience. I look forward to bringing his indomitable spirit to life.”

Renowned for his chart-topping compositions, Pritam ventures into historical cinema for the first time, crafting a powerful and soulful score. He shared, “Shivaji Maharaj’s story deserves grandeur and emotion. I am thrilled to compose for a historical epic and create melodies that reflect his valor and vision.”

At the heart of this grand narrative is Rishab Shetty, the Kantara star, stepping into the legendary role of Shivaji Maharaj. The film promises cutting-edge VFX, breathtaking action sequences, and immersive period settings, making it a visual spectacle.

Backed by Sandeep Singh, known for blockbusters like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, the film is set for a global release on January 21, 2027.