This week’s top of the chart streamings

It will be an eventful week for streaming enthusiasts as major OTT platforms gear up to unveil an exciting lineup of series and films. With global content, regional gems, and original documentaries in the mix, viewers from all over have much to look forward to.

Netflix delivers sequels, debuts and documentaries:

Netflix leads the charge this week with a packed release schedule. Fans of animated adventures can enjoy Mighty Monsterwheelies season 2, which kicked off on May 5. The psychological game show The Devil’s Plan returns with its second series a day later, followed by the adrenaline-fuelled Full Speed season 2, which is slated for May 7. The critically acclaimed mythological saga Blood of Zeus launches its third series on May 8.

Adding to its international offerings, Netflix introduces The Royals, a Hindi drama that will premiere on May 9. Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, the film narrates the tale of Prince Aviraaj Singh and Sophia Shekhar, an ambitious entrepreneur. Sparks fly between the two when Sophia is brought in by the royal family to help revive their fading heritage. The film also boasts a stellar support cast, including Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Nora Fatehi.

On the film front, the platform features a strong selection of original titles. The documentary Britain and The Blitz, released on May 5, revisits the resilience of Great Britain during World War II. Sports fans will appreciate Untold: Shooting Guards (May 6), while Last Bullet (May 7), a French-language thriller, offers a dose of European cinema.

Music lovers can look forward to Karol G—Tomorrow Was Beautiful, a documentary showcasing the artist’s journey, out on 8 May. A trio of releases awaits on May 9, the investigative A Deadly American Marriage, the Spanish drama Bad Influence, and the heartwarming Nonnas. This culinary comedy centres around Joe Scaravella, who, after the heartbreaking loss of his mother and grandmother, takes a bold leap to open an Italian restaurant where grandmothers cook traditional meals. Inspired by the true story of Staten Island’s Enoteca Maria, the film stars Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon.

Netflix also hosts two theatrical premieres:

The Tamil action-drama Good Bad Ugly on May 8 and the political Hindi-language thriller The Diplomat on May 9.

Regional storytelling on Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime Video and MX Player bring Gram Chikitsalay on May 9: Set across five episodes, the series centres on Dr. Prabhat, an urban medical professional posted in the rural village of Bhathkandi with the mission to restore a long-abandoned Primary Health Centre. As he works to establish essential healthcare services for the local community, he must overcome a series of hurdles. The show features a talented ensemble cast including Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akash Makhija, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Additionally, Prime will premiere Bhool Chuk Maaf; previously, it was supposed to be a theatre release, but due to security reasons, Maddox Films and MGM Studios decided to release it on Amazon Prime on May 16. Bhool Chuk Maaf is a lively comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The film revolves around Ranjan, a young groom-to-be, who finds himself stuck in a bizarre time loop, repeatedly waking up on the morning of his Haldi ceremony.

ZEE5 enriches Bengali content:

ZEE5 is set to release Bohurupi on May 9, adding to its collection of regional cinemas with a Bengali-language feature likely to attract drama enthusiasts. Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2 premiered on JioHotstar.

The second week of May 2025 is set to deliver an exciting lineup of films across major OTT platforms.

ETV Win will premiere Anaganaga on May 15:

Anaganaga, a heartfelt family drama starring Telugu actor Sumanth—grandson of the legendary matinee idol Akkineni Nageswara Rao—is gearing up for its direct-to-digital release. Penned and helmed by Sunny Sanjay, the film delves into the dynamics and emotional ties of a middle-class household. It will premiere on ETV Win on May 15.

It is followed by the release of Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi on May 8. Zee5 brings Robinhood to viewers on May 10, while Sun NXT will showcase Kaalamega Karigindhi on May 9. Amazon Prime Video adds to the buzz with Odela 2, releasing on May 8. Netflix joins the action with two films: Jack and Good Bad Ugly also launched on May 8, making it a packed date for film enthusiasts.

With compelling stories from across the globe and a balanced blend of drama, history, and entertainment, this week’s diverse OTT releases promise to keep the audience engaged.