‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ trailer: Ravi Teja shines as notorious thief

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which produced blockbusters like “Karthikeya 2” and “The Kashmir Files,” is now coming up with a period action drama, “Tiger Nageswara Rao.” Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja plays the lead role. The trailer of this PAN Indian flick was launched at a grand event held in Mumbai.

Ravi Teja is shown as a notorious thief in Stuartpuram who informs the Police department in advance about a crime that he is going to commit. Ravi Teja is demonstrated in a menacing avatar who badly wants power and money.

Jisshu Sengupta is a powerful cop who is appointed to stop Nageswara Rao. The trailer suggests the film is about the battle between Tiger Nageswara Rao and the police department. In the end, it is shown that PM has a threat due to Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Ravi Teja is superb in the trailer. His screen presence is spectacular, and he shines in the action scenes. The entire trailer looks amazing, with solid action blocks. Most importantly, the story seems to be highly promising. The visuals are astonishing, and it looks like makers spent huge amount on the film. Also, it appears that the audience will have a feast with the action sequences. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score is thumping.

Anupam Kher and Renu Desai are playing key roles. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are the female leads. Tiger Nageswara Rao will be out in theatres worldwide from October 20th.