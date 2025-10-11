Tiger Shroff declares ‘No Body Double, No VFX’





Bollywood’s action poster boy Tiger Shroff has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the finest action stars in Indian cinema today. Known for pushing physical boundaries and performing high-risk stunts without visual effects or a body double, Tiger reaffirmed his commitment to authentic action cinema in a recent social media post that has gone viral.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes action clip on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “No body double… no VFX… just a lot of prep in every sequence I do. And blessed with the ability from the man above.” The video sees Tiger performing a high-octane stunt with precision and agility—hallmarks that have defined his career since his debut in 2014.

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has often credited his fitness discipline and martial arts background for shaping his journey. His latest post once again highlights his dedication and the immense physical preparation he undergoes for every role. Whether it is complex action choreography or gravity-defying parkour, Tiger continues to raise the bar for action sequences in Indian cinema.

Recently, Tiger also celebrated six years of War, the 2019 blockbuster directed by Siddharth Anand under Yash Raj Films. The film, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, is considered one of Tiger’s biggest career milestones. Marking the occasion on October 3, Tiger shared throwback clips from the film and penned an emotional tribute:

“6 years of a life-changing experience and movie. From growing up idolising my hero to kicking ass alongside him @hrithikroshan. And thanks to my fav who guided me throughout the journey @s1danand.”

Tiger made a striking debut with Heropanti (2014), instantly setting himself apart with his martial arts and dance prowess. He followed it up with high-energy action hits like Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and War (2019), earning a devoted fan base among action lovers.

However, the actor has had a mixed career graph in recent years. Big-ticket films like Heropanti 2, Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Baaghi 4 failed to meet box-office expectations. But despite setbacks, Tiger continues to maintain strong fan support—especially for his commitment to performing real stunts.

Industry insiders suggest that Tiger is now being more selective with scripts, aiming for impactful roles that match his physical abilities and appeal to a wider audience. While his next film announcement is awaited, Tiger’s recent posts clearly show that his passion for hardcore action remains undeterred.