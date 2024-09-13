Tollywood Actor Bishnu Adhikari Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Loses Rs. 45 Lakh

Live
Tollywood actor Bishnu Adhikari has fallen prey to a cyber scam, losing ₹45 lakh in a fraudulent scheme. Cybercriminals duped the actor by promising financial rewards for completing online tasks.
The scammers convinced Bishnu Adhikari that performing tasks on YouTube would bring in money. After successfully completing several tasks, he was tricked into paying ₹45 lakh. The fraudsters further deceived him by asking for additional investments under the guise of more tasks.
Bishnu Adhikari has filed a complaint with the police, and an investigation is currently underway to track down the perpetrators. This incident underscores the increasing risk of cyber fraud in the entertainment industry.
