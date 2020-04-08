Tollywood: Too many demands from Vijayashanti?

Tollywood: Vijaya Shanti is one of the senior actors in the movie industry. After a long time, she made her comeback in the Tollywood film industry with the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress was one of the assets for the film and thankfully, the movie became a hit and she got a very good name at the box-office.

The producers have given a massive amount as a remuneration for the actress. After her comeback in Telugu cinema, many filmmakers approached her with more roles but the actress has been putting some demands of late. Vijayashanti is expecting a huge amount as a remuneration again and at the same time, she is also wanting screentime equal to the film's hero.

Also, Vijayashanti is undecided about taking up films again but as a safer move, she is putting these demands so that she can sign something if someone accepts her requirements.