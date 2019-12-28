A Few Hours Left For #DangDang Song Promo

The promo of party song from 'Sarileru Nikevvaru' is ready to hit the internet in a few hours. #DangDang song promo is going to be launched at Vishaka Utsav @ 7:02 PM.

This song features our Prince Mahesh Babu and milky beauty Tamannah Bhatia. Known for her best dance movements, we need to wait and watch how she is going to rock the dance floor. Team of Mahesh Babu has announced this exciting news on their Twitter handle and made every movie buff wait for the release of the promo. The lyrical video of this song is going to be out on December 30 @ 5:04 PM.

'Sarileru Nikevvaru' also stars the yesteryear actress Vijayashanti in a pivotal role which marks her re-entry into Tollywood as well. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead and Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennala Kishore and Ajay are other important charecters of this movie.

This movie is produced by Mahesh Babu, Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations & G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd banners. Rock star DSP is scoring tunes and lyrics for the songs are penned by Ramajogayya Shastri and Sri Mani.

All the Mahesh Babu fans… Be ready for the Pongal as this most awaited movie is ready to hit the screens on 11th January 2020.