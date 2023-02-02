A Star actor will watch Writer Padmabhushan

Suhas Meets Mahesh Babu on Set of SSMB 28 Ahead of Writer Padmabhushan Release

Actor Suhas, known for his promising talent, recently met with Mahesh Babu on the set of SSMB 28. Mahesh Babu wished Suhas all the best for his upcoming film "Writer Padmabhushan" and expressed his excitement to watch it on February 4th, 2023.



Directed by Shanmukha Prashanth, this film stars Tina Shilparaj as the female lead and features a strong supporting cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Goparaju Ramana, Sri Gouri Priya and others. Produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films, the film boasts music by Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak.



With positive responses from its premiere shows, "Writer Padmabhushan" is set to hit theaters worldwide tomorrow.

