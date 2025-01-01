A youthful poster from ‘RAPO22’ gets unveiled

Wishing fans a very happy New Year, the makers of Ram Pothineni’s highly anticipated film RAPO22 have kicked off the year with a fresh poster unveiling. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner, the poster reveals the female lead, Bhagyashri Borse, in the role of Mahalaxmi.

In the new poster, we see Ram Pothineni as Sagar, portraying a college student, with a lively and youthful presence that stands in stark contrast to his previous intense roles. The chemistry between Ram and Bhagyashri is immediately apparent, with the fresh and vibrant look of both actors creating an intriguing dynamic. Bhagyashri’s expressive features add depth to her character, and the sparkling connection between the duo offers a glimpse into the romantic aspect of the film.

This new poster is an extension of the earlier promotional material that introduced Ram’s character, Sagar. The vintage touch in the visual design reflects director Mahesh Babu’s intent to give the film a nostalgic vibe, blending modern storytelling with classic aesthetics.

The first schedule of RAPO22 has already been completed, and preparations are underway for the next phase of shooting. The film’s music is composed by the Vivek-Mervin duo, with Avinash Kolla handling production design, Sreekar Prasad editing, and Madhu Neelakandan behind the camera. Cherry is overseeing executive operations in the CEO capacity.

RAPO22 promises to be a grand cinematic experience, and with its stellar team, it’s already one of the most anticipated films of 2025.