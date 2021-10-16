Aadi Sai Kumar rocks as 'Tees Maar Khan'

This young hero made his debut in Tollywood as a lover boy and then slowly he upped his appeal doing movies like Gold Fish. Now, he once again picked a complete action plot and thrilled his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. He announced his new movie 'Tees Maar Khan' and released new posters of the movie.

Going with the posters, he looked extremely stylish and was seen holding a gun and cigar. Even the tagline which reads Student, Rowdy, Police may be the variations of his characterisation on the big screens.

"Tees Maar Khan" movie is being directed by Kalyanji Gogana of Natakam fame. This film is being bankrolled by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under the Vision Cinemas banner. Young musician Sai Karthik will score the music while Bal Reddy handles the cinematography section! Glam doll Payal Rajput is roped in to play the lead actress role in this action entertainer. Well, Aadi filled his kitty with a few interesting movies. He already announced Jungle, Kirathaka, Amaran in the city: Chapter 1 and Black movies. Thus, he turned into a busy bee and is all set to entertain his fans with amazing movies!