Ace Singer Shankar Mahadevan Says, 'Musicians Always Go Out Of Way To Stand By Different Causes'

Ace singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan needs no introduction… His awesome songs mesmerizes all and sundry and make us listen the songs keeping them in 'queue'… Off late, this great musician spoke to the media on how music helped him to face the pandemic days…

He started off by saying, "In our culture music has always been considered a powerful source of expression and during this pandemic yet again it helped many of us to sustain and keep going. Music industry too suffered a big jolt during pandemic. Musicians across have been battling with loss of work and resources for months now. That's where people like us have to take a step towards them".

He further added, "We musicians always go out of our way to stand by different causes and help in raising funds but this was truly a trying time for many of us in the industry. So, I along with my academy tried to help many distressed musicians with funds and also came up with a pension plan for those who lost work. There are many accompanying instrument players, small-time singers and musicians who simply had no work. Many out there didn't even have a single day ration to survive."

He also spoke about the digital platforms saying, "Digital is here to stay so now onwards we performers will have another platform to showcase our talent, connect with audience and secure our finances. I remember ten years back when I had decided to come with a music institute, I was very apprehensive but then I worked upon the idea of a digital academy without even realizing that one day this will be the way to be. Today, I have thousands of students from across the globe learning Indian classical music".

Speaking about his next projects, Shankar ji said, "Bunty Aur Bubli-2, Privthviraj along with many more projects and collaborations are there. Also, I'll be seen back as a reality judge on SaReGaMaPa soon".