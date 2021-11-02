Ajay Bhupathi and Karthikeya to collaborate once again?

"Maha Samudram" turned out to be a box office disaster. Ajay Bhupathi, who directed the film pinned high hopes on this Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer, but much to his dismay the film bombed at the ticket counters.

Ajay tried to enter the big league with "Maha Samudram." But now that the film has bombed, he has changed his stance and he is ready to work with any young hero now. Ajay is currently in talks with a couple of young heroes. He plans to materialise a project in the near future, but as things stand, he is yet to impress anyone. It will be quite a while before he takes his next project onto the floors.

As per the latest grapevine, it is heard that Karthikeya is ready to collaborate with Ajay Bhupathi. But this project might not hit the floors in the foreseeable future. It will start rolling only after Karthikeya is done with his current commitments.