Akash Jagannadh wins hearts with a great gesture

Young actor Akash Jagannadh is making a difference through his humanitarian efforts. Recently, he extended his support to Manodhairya Samsthan, a charity organization that provides shelter to individuals with disabilities. Taking to social media, Akash urged people to contribute towards building a new home for the organization, which is currently seeking a permanent space for its residents.

Sharing his experience, Akash said, “I visited Manodhairya Samsthan and saw their incredible work. Many visually impaired individuals are taking shelter here, and ten of them have even secured government jobs. However, they now need to vacate their current home as per the owner’s request. The organization is working on constructing a new facility with the help of generous donors. I have contributed financially, and I request everyone to donate, even in small amounts. Helping these individuals will bring light into their lives.”

The residents and organizers of Manodhairya Samsthan expressed their gratitude to Akash, not just for his financial contribution but also for raising awareness about their cause. His initiative has inspired many to come forward and support this noble mission, ensuring a safe and secure future for those in need.