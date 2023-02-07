Allu Arjun Postpone Meet and Greet Due to Overwhelming Fans Response

Allu Arjun, the stylish star, was in Vizag for the shooting of his film "Pushpa 2" in the famous Araku Valley. To connect with his fans, a meet and greet event was organized for them to take pictures with him. However, things quickly escalated when Allu Arjun arrived. Fans rushed towards him, hoping to get a selfie, and the stampede that followed left the superstar shocked. The crowd became berserk, forcing Allu Arjun to leave the venue and cancel the whole meet.

Nowadays, many stars host photo-ops for their fans to stay in touch with their fan base, but when a star like Allu Arjun does the same, it is important to have proper security measures in place to manage the large crowd. Recently, we have seen successful photo-ops held by Nani and Vijay Devarakonda for their fans, which showed that with proper arrangements, these events can be a great opportunity for stars to connect with their fans.



While meet and greets are a great way for stars to connect with their fans, it is crucial to ensure the safety and security of both the fans and the star. An extra layer of security is needed to control the large crowd, especially when the event is held by a big star like Allu Arjun.

