Allu Arjun wants to do a different film with Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu is currently busy with an interesting project titled Akhanda, starring Balakrishna Nandamuri in the lead role. Interestingly, Boyapati is already ready with a script for his next film. The star director wants to team up with Sarrainodu star Allu Arjun once again.

Allu Arjun already decided to do a film in between Pushpa part one and Pushpa part two. However, he is yet to take a decision on the director for the film. Allu Arjun is in talks with Venu Sriram and Boyapati.

Venu Sriram's film is ICON which will be on the lines of Bicycle Dairies. But, Allu Arjun wants to do a commercial film and Boyapati Srinu will be perfect for the same.

The duo had earlier delivered super hits and can recreate the magic. However, Allu Arjun asked Boyapati to work more on the story so that it should be a different film in the commercial genres.