‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ team brims with confidence

Set for a grand Sankranthi release amid soaring expectations, Anaganaga Oka Raju is being positioned as a complete festive entertainer. Starring popular actor Naveen Polishetty, who has earned immense goodwill with three consecutive blockbusters, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 14, 2026. The project is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. Directed by debutant Mari, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, with music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

From its first promotional outing, Anaganaga Oka Raju stood out for its fresh tone and relatable humour. The recently released trailer further amplified expectations, with its jokes going viral on social media. At the pre-release press meet, Naveen Polishetty described the film as a stress-free entertainer that mirrors the joyful spirit of Sankranthi. He revealed that the response to the trailer boosted the team’s confidence, adding that overseas pre-bookings have already surpassed the opening numbers of his previous films.

Meenakshi Chaudhary expressed excitement about the release, stating that the team has put in immense effort and promising audiences a laughter-filled family experience. Director Mari called the film a clean, wholesome entertainer crafted specifically for the festive season, urging viewers to celebrate Sankranthi with Raju in theatres.

Producer Naga Vamsi highlighted that the film is set against a Godavari backdrop and blends comedy, emotion, songs, action, and subtle political satire, leading to a strong emotional payoff. Child actor Revanth also shared his excitement, promising plenty of laughs across both halves of the film.

With strong buzz and positive advance response, Anaganaga Oka Raju is gearing up to be a major Sankranthi crowd-puller.