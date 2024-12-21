Ananya Nagalla shares insights about her role in ‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’

Actress Ananya Nagalla, who is making waves with her role in the upcoming crime thriller Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes, shared exciting insights about her character and the film ahead of its December 25 release. Directed by Mohan and produced by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy under Sri Ganapathi Cinemas, the film also stars Vennela Kishore in the title role.

At a recent interaction, Ananya revealed what drew her to the project. "The story felt incredibly fresh and unique. I was captivated by how the narrative unfolds through different perspectives of those involved in a single event," she said. Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes explores the mystery surrounding an unsolved case from the same day as the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, blending real-life incidents with thrilling fiction.

The actress also spoke about her character, Bhramaramba, describing it as unlike any role she’s played before. "It's a very dynamic role that adds depth to the film’s suspenseful storyline," she shared.

Ananya also expressed excitement over the film’s music, with songs like Srikakulam and Love Story already becoming hits. On her experience working with the team, Ananya praised producer Ramana Reddy and director Mohan for their support, calling it one of the best experiences of her career.

With a solid mix of suspense, drama, and intrigue, Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes promises to be a thrilling watch this holiday season.