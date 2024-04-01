Ananya Nagalla ‘Tantra’ OTT Release Date Announced

Ghost stories have a special way of grabbing our attention. A well-made horror film with chilling visuals and an unsettling atmosphere can leave audiences genuinely scared. Telugu cinema has seen a boom in recent times, and ‘Tantra’, directed by Srinivas Gopishetty, promised to be the next big fright fest.

Starring Ananya Nagalla, ‘Tantra’ incorporated classic horror elements like ghosts and black magic, generating significant buzz before its release on March 15th. The trailers and promos effectively built anticipation, leaving audiences eager for a terrifying experience. Unfortunately, despite having a potentially captivating plot, the film's execution fell short. Critics pointed out that the directing lacked punch, failing to deliver the promised scares. As a result, ‘Tantra’ didn't achieve the box office success many expected.

However, there's a silver lining for those who missed the movie in theaters or are curious to see it despite the reviews. The initial hype surrounding ‘Tantra,’ particularly its spine-tingling storyline, caught the attention of Telugu streaming giant Aha. Recognizing the potential, Aha secured the digital streaming rights for "Tantra" at a significant price. They recently made the exciting announcement on social media, accompanied by a thrilling video teaser to rekindle audience interest.

This means that horror fans who missed ‘Tantra’ on the big screen or those who are open to giving it a chance won't have to wait long. Aha is gearing up to premiere the film on their platform starting April 5th. So, mark your calendars! Whether you're seeking a spooky adventure or simply curious about a movie that generated buzz but left theaters with a whimper, ‘Tantra’ on Aha might just be the perfect addition to your streaming queue.