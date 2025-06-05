‘Andala Rakshasi’ Grand Re-Release June 13

The cult classic hit ‘Andala Rakshasi’, which won the hearts of audiences, is all set to entertain once again. This evergreen love story is set to be re-released on June 13.

The film, starring Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ravindran, and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles, was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Produced by Sai Korrapati and S. S. Rajamouli under the banner of Varahi Chalanachitra, the film was originally released on August 10, 2012, and became a huge success.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi brilliantly crafted ‘Andala Rakshasi’ to leave a lasting impression with its unique love story and deep emotions.

Radhan’s music has become evergreen, with all the songs emerging as super hits.

The film has developed a cult following, and audiences are eagerly waiting to experience the magic once again on the big screen.