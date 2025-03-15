Anil Ravipudi in search of perfect heroine for Chiranjeevi’s next

Director Anil Ravipudi is deep into scripting Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated film, which is set for a grand Sankranti 2026 release. With the first half of the script already completed in Vizag and the rest in progress in Hyderabad, the project is steadily moving forward. While Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi may not meet frequently, sources reveal that they are in constant touch over the phone to discuss updates.

However, a significant hurdle remains—finalizing the leading lady. Pairing senior stars with suitable heroines has become a challenge, as seen in Ravipudi’s previous casting decisions. Before locking Aishwarya Rajesh opposite Venkatesh, multiple actresses were considered, but not all delivered the required performance during trial shoots. Similarly, Meenakshi Chaudhary also underwent adjustments before being finalized for her previous film.

For Chiranjeevi’s project, Aditi Rao Hydari’s name is currently being discussed, but it remains to be seen if she will align with Ravipudi’s vision. Given that the film includes four songs, with at least two requiring the heroine to match Chiranjeevi’s energy in dance sequences, casting the right actress is critical. If they fail to find a perfect fit from the South, the makers might look towards Bollywood for options.

Leaks suggest that the film will carry the vibe of Chiranjeevi’s iconic hits Gharana Mogudu and Gang Leader, promising a nostalgic yet fresh cinematic experience. Fans eagerly await further announcements as the film gears up for its festive release.