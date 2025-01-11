Anil Ravipudi shares insights of ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’

Director Anil Ravipudi is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which is set to hit theaters on January 14. The film stars the versatile Victory Venkatesh, with Meenakshi Chowdhury and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. Produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the movie has already garnered significant buzz, especially with its hit songs composed by BheemsCicerolio.

In a recent press conference, director Anil Ravipudi shared insights into the film’s creation, revealing the thought process behind its title. He mentioned that the story’s connection to Sankranthi led them to the fitting title, “We are coming for Sankranthi,” which was chosen to highlight the film's timely release and plot.

The director also discussed the film’s unique promotional strategy, emphasizing the shift in cinema post-COVID. He explained how the team utilized social media creatively, with Venkatesh actively participating in fun promotional activities to engage audiences.

Ravipudi also highlighted the casting choices, specifically the audition process for Aishwarya Rajesh’s role as Bhagyam. The director praised Rajesh’s performance and her ability to bring depth to her character. He also expressed excitement over working with Venkatesh again, building on their successful collaborations in F2 and F3.

When asked about the film’s USP, Ravipudi revealed that the movie's relatable themes—centering around a man caught between his wife and ex-girlfriend—would resonate with families. He expressed confidence that the film’s engaging content, fun moments, and entertaining storyline would lead to a successful theatrical release.















