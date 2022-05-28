Ante Sundaraniki Trailer Update Will Be Unveiled Soon

Nani and Nazriya are all set to step into the shoes of Sundar and Leela Thomas for their upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'… The plot deals with Sundar and Leela's love tale. As the release date is nearing, the makers are all set to drop the trailer soon. Off late, an update regarding the trailer is unveiled from the makers. They shared a new poster and treated the netizens.

Nani and Nazriya also shared the trailer update on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

The new poster of this movie showcased Nani and Nazriya in modish appeals holding the photo frames. An update regarding the trailer will be unveiled on 30th May @ 11:07 AM. Nani also wrote, "Team is super excited #AnteSundaraniki #AdadeSundara #AhaSundara".

Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and it showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family that believe in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj.

This movie is helmed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!