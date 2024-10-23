Anu Emmanuel to star in edge-of-the-seat thriller

Young actress Anu Emmanuel is set to take on an exciting new project, as her latest movie was announced today. This film marks the directorial debut of renowned cinematographer I. Andrew Babu, who previously worked on films like Kandireega, Endukante…Premanta, and Tej, I Love You.



Joining Anu Emmanuel in the lead is young actor Shiva Kandukuri. The movie, still untitled, promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, with its storyline exploring intriguing themes of karma. Set against the stunning backdrop of London, the film’s production is currently underway, with the crew capturing picturesque locales to enhance the visual experience.

The movie will feature two parallel storylines that intertwine in a thrilling narrative filled with spine-chilling elements. According to the filmmakers, it will offer a unique experience for audiences, blending suspense with thought-provoking themes.

Produced by London Ganesh and Dr. Praveen Reddy Vootla under the Big Movie Makers Limited and My3 Arts banners, the film’s line production is managed by Sithara Films Limited. In addition to directing, Andrew Babu is also handling the cinematography, ensuring a visually stunning film. Anup Rubens, known for his impactful scores, is composing the music for this exciting project.











