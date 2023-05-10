Arjun Rampal Joins The Cast Of Balakrishna’s 108th Movie And Delivers A Powerful Dialogue In The Promo

Tollywood’s ace actor Balakrishna teamed up with ace filmmaker Anil Ravipudi who is known for his hilarious entertainers like F2, F3 and Sarileru Neekevvaru. As Balakrishna is known for his powerful characters, there are many expectations on this movie and a pinch of excitement on this combination made it reach a notch higher. Off late, Anil Ravipudi shared big news by announcing that Bollywood’s ace actor Arjun Rampal joined the cast. The makers dropped a new promo and showcased Arjun delivering powerful Balayya’s dialogue.

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, “Blockbuster Telugu Debut for @rampalarjun. Will face off against NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu in #NBK108. Get ready for a fierce battle - https://youtu.be/Ae5lmqV_4C8”.

The promo is all amazing and showcased Arjun Rampal delivering, “Flute Jinka Mundu Oodu Simham Mundu Kaadu” perfectly. Anil Ravipudi gave him a warm welcome to the team of NBK 108.

In the earlier released posters, Balakrishna looked different in the two avatars… In the first one, he looked a bit aged sporting in a kurta and formal pants along with the scarf. The second one zoomed out Balakrishna's face… He sported with an earring, bracelet and the tattoo on his right hand seems to have a story behind it… Even the tagline 'This Time Beyond Your Imagination' also raised the expectations on it.

Ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and young diva Sreeleela are roped in to essay the lead actress roles in this action thriller.

The shooting is currently going on at a brisk pace! NBK 108 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banners. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this movie.