‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ packs a punch with emotions and action, says director Pradeep Chilukuri

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-awaited film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is all set for a grand theatrical release on April 18. Featuring the iconic Vijayashanti in a power-packed role, the film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in mass action. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and jointly produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film is already creating a strong buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs receiving an overwhelming response.

Speaking at a press conference, director Pradeep Chilukuri opened up about how the film came together. “The producers initially wanted to do a film with Kalyan Ram garu, who had just completed experimental films like Devil and Amigos. We planned a mass film and crafted a strong hero character. To balance it out, we envisioned an equally powerful mother figure. That’s when the idea of Vyjayanthi was born,” he shared.

According to Pradeep, Kalyan Ram insisted that the film would only move forward if Vijayashanti agreed to play the mother. “She loved the story and suggested a few minor changes. Once they were done, we went to the sets,” he said.

The emotional core of the film lies in the ideological conflict between the hero and his mother—both equally strong-willed characters. “Vijayashanti garu performed stunts with amazing dedication. She even endured harsh conditions during a forest sequence, staying in mud for hours until the shot was done despite getting a fever,” he revealed.

Talking about the film’s strengths, the director noted, “The climax is deeply emotional. It shows how far one can go for their mother. Emotion is Kalyan Ram's strength, and it shines here.”

On Vijayashanti’s performance, he said, “She delivered at a different level. Her seniority added weight to the film. Both she and Kalyan Ram brought out the best in each other.”

With music by Ajinesh Loknath and fight sequences choreographed by top action masters like Peter Hein and Ramakrishna, the movie also boasts a stellar technical crew. “Each character has its own musical theme, and the re-recording is next level,” Pradeep added.

When asked about fan expectations, the director promised, “NTR garu saw the film and confidently said Kalyan’s collar would fly. That’s the emotion and intensity fans can expect.”