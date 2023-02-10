Audience Reactions and Reviews for Amigos on its Opening Day

Amigos, a film starring Kalyan Ram and directed by first-time director Rajendra Reddy, has been released to mixed reviews. Despite high expectations from the production team, particularly after the success of Bimbisara, audiences have criticized the film for having a good storyline but poor screenplay.

The film revolves around the concept of doppelgangers and features Ashika Ranganath as Kalyan Ram's love interest. With music composed by Ghibran, the estimated total business in Telugu states is 13 Crores and worldwide is around 15 Crores. To reach its breakeven point, Amigos must earn a worldwide share of 15 Crores.

