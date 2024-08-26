  • Menu
Avram Baktha Manchu first look as ‘Thinnadu’ in Kannappa revealed

Avram Baktha Manchu first look as ‘Thinnadu’ in Kannappa revealed
In their ongoing promotional campaign for the highly anticipated film Kannappa, the filmmakers have introduced Avram Baktha Manchu as the character Thinnadu. This latest reveal is particularly meaningful, as Avram is the son of actor Vishnu Manchu. The announcement was timed perfectly with the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, adding an extra layer of significance.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, who shared the first look of his grandson, expressed his pride on social media, stating, “Here is my Avram. Happy Janmashtami. #Kannappa #AvramManchu #Janmashtami.” The poster features Avram Baktha Manchu in an intense portrayal of Thinnadu, the childhood version of the character later played by Vishnu Manchu. His fierce expression and commanding presence, paired with intricate costume details, make for a striking first impression. The backdrop of a Kaali Maa statue further enhances the poster's visual impact.

Vishnu Manchu also took to social media to share his excitement, writing, “Happy Janmashtami! Proud to launch my Avram’s look in #Kannappa. Excited beyond words for the world to see him as an actor.” The unveiling of Avram's character marks a significant moment in the Manchu family's cinematic legacy, which now spans three generations with Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and Avram all contributing to Kannappa.

Scheduled for a Pan India release in December, Kannappa is shaping up to be a major cinematic event, with Avram Baktha Manchu already making a big impression in his debut role

