Baby Will Be A Game Changer For Promising Talent Viraj Ashwin

Promising Hero Viraj ashwin made his debut with Anaganaga o prema katha.

He was known to telugu audience with Thank You Brother which is straight ott release due to pandemic. This movie was a block buster.

Viraj also known to national & international audience because of his short film "MANASANAMAHA" which has got Guinness record for highest awarded shortfilm (513 awards).

The talented hero who is the nephew of renowned editor Marthand K Venkatesh is hoping the upcoming film Baby co-starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya will be a game changer for him. The songs of the movie went viral and the teaser got an exceptional response. The freshly released theatrical trailer is trending on YouTube.

Viraj Ashwin is being applauded for his handsome looks and charming personality, other than his graceful performance in a lover boy kind of role in the trailer. Viraj indeed charmed us with his cool swagger and screen presence. He was superb in the songs as well. The film’s producer SKN lauded him saying, "Chocolate Boy Looks," while delivering his speech at the trailer launch.

Going by the trailer, Viraj Ashwin’s character is very crucial in Baby. He will bag some plum offers if this movie coming on the 14th of this month clicks at the box office.

His recent release was Mayapetika in the month of May

Coming up along with Baby there are three projects which are under post production. He is choosing different roles in his line-up.

Let’s wish this talented actor good luck for his upcoming projects!