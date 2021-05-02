Balakrishna gives a nod for top producers!

Balakrishna Nandamuri decided to up his game. The actor is currently concerned about finishing the movies he already signed and start working with young filmmakers. He already okayed a script narrated by Gopichand Malineni.

Another film with Anil Ravipudi is in the pipeline too. Now, we hear that Balakrishna is planning to do a film with Haarika & Hassinee Creations.

H&H is one of the popular production houses in Telugu that produced successful films. They have Balakrishna's dates currently and are planning to do a film with him. The producers are considering a couple of names to direct the film and if everything goes well, they will formally announce the project.

Balakrishna is currently busy with Akhanda, in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. This is the third film in their combination. Stay tuned to us for more details on the new film.