Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ ‘Haindava’ glimpse: Action-packed

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming occult thriller Haindava, which has already created significant buzz with its latest glimpse video. Directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under the Moonshine Pictures banner, the film promises a perfect blend of intense action and spiritual elements.

The glimpse, launched on the actor’s birthday, opens with a powerful sequence where a group of miscreants attempts to destroy a centuries-old Dasavatara temple by setting it on fire. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas makes a grand entrance, riding a bike accompanied by a lion and a wild boar, while an eagle (Garuda) soars above, symbolizing a connection to Hindu mythology. The scene is further charged with symbolism as the hero fights off the attackers, setting a bullock cart ablaze in a dramatic sequence that forms the sacred Vishnu Namalu shape with the flames.

The film, co-starring Samyuktha, captures an intense atmosphere enhanced by Shivendra’s gripping cinematography and Leon James’ powerful background score, which incorporates divine chants. The Haindava glimpse, showcasing striking visuals and high-octane action, has left fans eagerly awaiting more.

With 35% of the shoot already completed, Haindava is set to be a Pan-India film, blending action with spirituality, making it one of the most anticipated releases. The film’s stunning visuals and mythology-driven narrative ensure it will be a cinematic experience to remember.