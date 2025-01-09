Live
- SP Gaikwad Launches Feedback QR Code Poster for Police Services Opinion
- Helping Hands Charitable Trust Distributes Study Material to 3,000 Students in Gattu Mandal
- Samajwadi Party Strengthens Leadership in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
- Congress Party Demands Amit Shah's Apology and Resignation Over Comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- Aero India 2025: Rajnath Singh to chair envoys’ round-table tomorrow
- Operation Smile-11 and Poshan Abhiyaan: Initiatives to Rescue Children and Promote Health in the District
- Tirupati Stampede Incident: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Apologizes and Calls for TTD Purge
- Director Bobby and Thaman S Focus on Delivering a Festive Treat with Daaku Maharaaj
- Arvind Kejriwal Urges EC to Bar Parvesh Verma from Delhi Election, Demands Raid on His House
Just In
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ ‘Haindava’ glimpse: Action-packed
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming occult thriller Haindava, which has already created significant buzz with its latest glimpse video
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming occult thriller Haindava, which has already created significant buzz with its latest glimpse video. Directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under the Moonshine Pictures banner, the film promises a perfect blend of intense action and spiritual elements.
The glimpse, launched on the actor’s birthday, opens with a powerful sequence where a group of miscreants attempts to destroy a centuries-old Dasavatara temple by setting it on fire. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas makes a grand entrance, riding a bike accompanied by a lion and a wild boar, while an eagle (Garuda) soars above, symbolizing a connection to Hindu mythology. The scene is further charged with symbolism as the hero fights off the attackers, setting a bullock cart ablaze in a dramatic sequence that forms the sacred Vishnu Namalu shape with the flames.
The film, co-starring Samyuktha, captures an intense atmosphere enhanced by Shivendra’s gripping cinematography and Leon James’ powerful background score, which incorporates divine chants. The Haindava glimpse, showcasing striking visuals and high-octane action, has left fans eagerly awaiting more.
With 35% of the shoot already completed, Haindava is set to be a Pan-India film, blending action with spirituality, making it one of the most anticipated releases. The film’s stunning visuals and mythology-driven narrative ensure it will be a cinematic experience to remember.