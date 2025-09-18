‘Bhadrakali’ is not a routine political movie: Vijay Antony

After the success of Margan, actor Vijay Antony is gearing up for his 25th film Bhadrakali, a political thriller directed by Arun Prabhu. Produced by Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji under Sarvanth Ram Creations and presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation along with Meera Vijay Antony, the film will be released in Telugu states in association with Asian Suresh Entertainment and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media on September 19.

At a press meet, Vijay Antony described Bhadrakali as his biggest project to date, both in scale and story. “This is not a routine political movie. I play a political mediator caught in a scam. Politics here is portrayed very naturally, showing a new perspective to the audience. It’s a different experience compared to regular political dramas,” he shared.

Highlighting the film’s production values, Vijay added that he acted without makeup to keep the narrative authentic. The movie features four situational songs woven into the story, with RR playing a crucial role.

The cast includes Trupti, who plays a homemaker, and Rhea, who takes on the role of a police officer trying to nab his character. Vijay expressed happiness about collaborating with Suresh Productions again, recalling the grand success of Margan. “This film will be released in over 300 theaters. It is a milestone in my career,” he said.

Looking ahead, Vijay revealed his next project Vanda Devullu, directed by the maker of Bichchagadu, which will release simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.