‘Bhairavam’ sets stage for a high-octane summer showdown; locks May 30 release

The much-awaited action thriller Bhairavam, featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on May 30. With every update, the film continues to stir excitement among fans, thanks to its dynamic teasers, visually striking posters, and engaging music releases. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film is backed by producer KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, with Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios presenting it.

Two songs from the film have already created buzz—one a soulful romantic track and the other a powerful devotional number. The makers unveiled the release date with a high-voltage poster, featuring Sreenivas being hoisted in celebration by his co-stars Manoj Manchu and Nara Rohith, surrounded by rhythmic drummers, symbolising triumph and unity.

Adding more glamour to the film are leading ladies Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai. Behind the lens is cinematographer Hari K Vedantam, while editing duties are handled by Chota K Prasad. Production design is helmed by Brahma Kadali, with dialogues penned by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.

As the release date approaches, the team is gearing up to intensify promotional activities to ensure a strong pre-release buzz. With just three weeks to go, Bhairavam is shaping up to be one of the major cinematic attractions this summer, promising a gripping mix of action, drama, and music.