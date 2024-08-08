‘Big Bull’ from ‘Double ISMART’ ignites excitement

The much-anticipated fourth track from Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s "Double ISMART," titled "Big Bull," has just been released, and it’s already causing a sensation. This vibrant, high-energy number showcases Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in a dynamic party scene, set in a den surrounded by a gang, capturing the film's intense and dramatic essence.

Composed by the legendary Mani Sharma, "Big Bull" features a pulsating rhythm that perfectly complements the film’s energetic style. Kavya Thapar joins Ram on the dance floor, bringing even more excitement to the scene. Vocals by Prudhvi Chandra and Sanjana Kalmanje infuse the track with liveliness, while Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar’s lyrics add depth, making "Big Bull" not just a song, but an experience.

With its infectious beats, dynamic dance choreography, and the star power of Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, "Big Bull" is set to be one of the standout moments in "Double ISMART." As the film's release date on August 15th approaches, this track is already raising anticipation for what promises to be a blockbuster hit. Produced by Puri Jagannadh himself, in association with Charmme Kaur, "Double ISMART" is gearing up to set screens ablaze, and "Big Bull" is just the beginning of the excitement.