Big News: Junior NTR Will Head To USA On This Date And Joins RRR Team?

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Teja flew to the USA a few days ago to take part in the prestigious HCA Film Awards and Oscars 2023 events. RRR movie bagged four wins at HCA and the movie is also honoured with the Spotlight Award. Ram Charan also graced the stage as a presenter. Well, due to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's sudden demise, Junior NTR couldn't make it to that award show and he will also be arriving late to the USA but will surely take part in the prestigious 'Academy Awards' show. Off late, another big news is out regarding this most-awaited award show, "Naatu Naatu…" original singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the song live on the stage. Even 'The Academy Awards' official handle today confirmed the news and treated the fans and movie buffs of RRR…



Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. "Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song live on 12th March, 2023. The song already listed its place in the 'Best Original Song' category of 'The Academy Awards' and also made the Indian cinema own a new era at International Side with its Golden Globes 2023 and other big wins!

Coming to Junior NTR's USA trip, as Taraka Ratna's 13th-day ceremony will be held on 2nd March, 2023, he will attend it and then fly to the USA on the 6th morning. The moment he lands, he will join the RRR team that consists of Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Ram Charan. They will promote the movie together ahead of the Oscars 2023 and participate in other events too.

Well, let us also check the nomination details of the 'Best Original Song' category:

• "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

• "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

• "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

• "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

• "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Hope the song bags the prestigious Oscars 2023 award and makes us go proud!