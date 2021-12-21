Big News: Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak' Release Date Postponed

All of us hoped to witness the most awaited Bheemla Nayak movie which has Tollywood's ace actors Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles during the Pongal festival. But the release date of this multi-starrer is unfortunately postponed. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 12 ahead of the Sankranthi festival. But now, Bheemla Nayak makers decided to release the movie in February.



Well, next year's Pongal festival has some interesting movies in the kitty! Along with Prabhas's Radhe Shyam even Rajamouli's RRR is also scheduled to release during the festive season. So, makers thought to postpone the release date in order to clear the theatre and screen issues.

With this, the makers have announced that the Bheemla Nayak movie will be released on 25th February, 2022 on the occasion of Shivratri. Now, only Pan India films 'RRR and 'Radhe Shyam' will be released for the Sankranti festival!

















Bheemla Nayak is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This film is directed by Sagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame. This movie has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles while the music will be scored by SS Thaman.

Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani in a prominent role.

Well, this movie is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will mimic Biju Menon's role. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie and ace director Trivikram is penning the dialogues for this most-awaited movie.

Bheemla Nayak will now be released on 25th February, 2022 on the occasion of the Shivaratri…