Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Ariyana receives highest votes for nominations

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already know that Amma Rajshekhar got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in yesterday's episode. Just like every Monday, the nomination process took place again today.

As a part of the nomination process, the housemates should break a glass on the head of the contestants they want to nominate. Avinash is safe from the nominations this week as the housemates made him win in the task by giving away their personal things. Six contestants got into the nominations this week. Ariyana is the one who got the maximum number of votes. Most of the housemates nominated her. Even after the nomination process, Ariyana while talking to Avinash said that she wants to go out of the Bigg Boss house as she doesn't want to be negative in everyone's eyes.

On the other hand, Akhil nominated Abhijeet and the duo has been discussing the reasons. It seems like Abhijeet got upset as Akhil nominated him.