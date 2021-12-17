Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Siri and Sunny argue again

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show witnessed many big fights and heated arguments. Now, an interesting heated argument has taken place in the house in the previous episode. Sunny and Siri who are not on good terms from the beginning fought once again in the last episode.



The inmates played different tasks in the episode. The first task was won by Shanmukh and the last task was won by Sunny.



On a joking note, Sunny tried to tease Siri that they could not win the task. Siri was hurt that Sunny is trying to troll them.



Siri picked up an argument with Sunny saying that he is intentionally picking up fight. Sunny tried to make her understand that he was just joking but she could not take it.

The argument grew and Sunny started shouting and Siri too shouted. Maanas intervened and stopped the fight.