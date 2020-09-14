Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Episode 8 Highlights
Like we said, Bigg Boss eliminated director Suryakiran from the house. A new housemate Kumar Sai Pampana entered the house.
All the inmates have given a great farewell to Suryakiran. Some of them became emotional too. Later, on the stage, Suryakiran has given his feedback on all the contestants in the house. He also compared the housemates to some animals and gave explanation for the same. It is as follows.
Monal - Peacock
Gangavva - Ant
Devi - Crocodile
Sohel Ryan - Rat
Abhijeet - Cat
Divi - Tortoise
Kalyani - Monkey
Mehaboob - Eagle
Harika - Snake
Sujatha - Dog
Noel - Fox
Lasya - Donkey
Ariyana - Owl
Akhil - Buffalo
Amma Rajasekhar - Lion
Suryakiran also dropped a Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavall who will be free from doing household chores for a day.
Also, comic actor Kumar Sai Pampana entered the Bigg Boss house.