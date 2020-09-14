Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Episode 8 Highlights

Like we said, Bigg Boss eliminated director Suryakiran from the house. A new housemate Kumar Sai Pampana entered the house.

All the inmates have given a great farewell to Suryakiran. Some of them became emotional too. Later, on the stage, Suryakiran has given his feedback on all the contestants in the house. He also compared the housemates to some animals and gave explanation for the same. It is as follows.



Monal - Peacock



Gangavva - Ant

Devi - Crocodile

Sohel Ryan - Rat

Abhijeet - Cat

Divi - Tortoise

Kalyani - Monkey

Mehaboob - Eagle

Harika - Snake

Sujatha - Dog

Noel - Fox

Lasya - Donkey

Ariyana - Owl

Akhil - Buffalo

Amma Rajasekhar - Lion

Suryakiran also dropped a Bigg Bomb on Devi Nagavall who will be free from doing household chores for a day.

Also, comic actor Kumar Sai Pampana entered the Bigg Boss house.