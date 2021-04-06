Top
Casting issues for Chiru's 'Lucifer' remake?

Lucifer movie poster and Megastar Chiranjeevi
Lucifer movie poster and Megastar Chiranjeevi

Highlights

Megastar Chiranjeevi has started the promotions of his upcoming movie 'Aacharya'.

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi has started the promotions of his upcoming movie 'Aacharya'. The first song from the movie Lahe Lahe received a good response from the audience and the movie is gearing up for a grand release in a month.

Now it's time for Chiranjeevi's next project which is going to be much awaited official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie Lucifer. But for the past few weeks, the makers have been facing so many issues because of the casting. The same actors who accepted the movie offers are now claiming that the dates are not available. The makers are yet to get the dates of the actors. So, director Mohan Raja is currently working on it. After getting the dates of all the actors, the makers will get kickstart the shooting.

If everything goes well, the shooting will go on to the floors this month itself. But it is going to depend on the actors.

