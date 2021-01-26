Check out the Release dates of 15 upcoming movies 

Post the pandemic, so many small and medium budget movies are gearing up for theatrical releases. Nithin's 'Check' and Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' have already announced their release dates.

Now, two more movies are going to compete with Sharwanand's movie. Gali Sampath starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role is on board for March 11th release. Anil Ravipudi has penned the script for this movie and is also supervising the direction. On the same day, Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya Fame Naveen Polishetty's 'Jaati Ratnalu' is also going to get released. 'Mahanati' fame Swapna Cinema banner is bankrolling this project.

Here is the list of other confirmed release dates

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela: Jan 29

Mister and Miss: Jan 29

Zombie Reddy: Feb 05

FCUK: Feb 12

Sasi: Feb 12

Check: Feb 19

Akshara: Feb 26

Sreekaram: Mar 11

Gaali Sampath: Mar 11

Jaathi Ratnalu: Mar 11

Rang De: Mar 26

Aranya: Mar 26

Tuck Jagadish: April 16