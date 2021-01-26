Check out the Release dates of 15 upcoming movies
Post the pandemic, so many small and medium budget movies are gearing up for theatrical releases. Nithin's 'Check' and Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' have already announced their release dates.
Now, two more movies are going to compete with Sharwanand's movie. Gali Sampath starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role is on board for March 11th release. Anil Ravipudi has penned the script for this movie and is also supervising the direction. On the same day, Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya Fame Naveen Polishetty's 'Jaati Ratnalu' is also going to get released. 'Mahanati' fame Swapna Cinema banner is bankrolling this project.
Here is the list of other confirmed release dates
30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela: Jan 29
Mister and Miss: Jan 29
Zombie Reddy: Feb 05
FCUK: Feb 12
Sasi: Feb 12
Check: Feb 19
Akshara: Feb 26
Sreekaram: Mar 11
Gaali Sampath: Mar 11
Jaathi Ratnalu: Mar 11
Rang De: Mar 26
Aranya: Mar 26
Tuck Jagadish: April 16