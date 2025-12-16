“Chikiri Chikiri” Sets the Internet Ablaze, Crosses a Century in Telugu Alone; 150 Million+ Views Across 5 Languages

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has once again showcased his immense star power. The first song from his upcoming film, ‘Peddi’, titled “Chikiri Chikiri”, is creating waves online. What began as a high-energy launch has now turned into a massive worldwide sensation.

Within just a month of its release, the Telugu version alone has crossed 100 million views, while the combined views across five languages have surpassed 150 million. Even though the film is still a few months away from its release, the song’s popularity continues to soar.

Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song’s powerful beats and catchy rhythm have impressed audiences everywhere. Ram Charan’s energetic dance moves and commanding screen presence have become a hot topic on social media, inspiring countless reels and fan edits.

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s stylish visuals and keen attention to detail make the song look grand and exciting, further amplifying the buzz around ‘Peddi’. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film is being mounted on a lavish scale.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady, with Shiva Rajkumar appearing in a pivotal role.

With “Chikiri Chikiri” continuing to top the charts and set new records, the pre-release hype for ‘Peddi’ is only getting stronger.