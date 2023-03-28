Chiranjeevi Honoured The Whole Team Of RRR For Their Prestigious Oscar Win On The Occasion Of Charan's Birthday

Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday with his dear family members. His father Chiranjeevi also threw a party for the RRR cast to celebrate their prestigious Oscar win. Even other ace actors of Tollywood like Srikanth, Vijay Devarakonda, Adivi Sesh, Naga Chaitanya, Amala, Akhil, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna and a few other prominent directors and producers made their presence. They all celebrated Charan's birthday and even Megastar honoured the RRR team for their great win! Off late, he shared a few pics from their celebration and treated all his fans…



Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @AlwaysRamCharan 's birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!! @TheAcademy #OscarsForIndianCinema #Oscars95 #TeluguCinema pic.twitter.com/menKXI5jKh — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 28, 2023

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @AlwaysRamCharan's birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!! @TheAcademy #OscarsForIndianCinema #Oscars95 #TeluguCinema".

The pics look awesome and showcase most of the young heroes and ace directors along with producers making their presence. Even RRR team is all happy posing together in one frame.

Young actor Nikhil also shared a pic with Ram Charan and expressed his happiness for being part of this celebration…

He also wrote, "Last night was about celebrating the Man of the Moment @alwaysramcharan ... Humble and charming inspite of his Mega Global Stardom. Happy Birthday Charan Bhai wishing you all prosperity and happiness always".

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar… It is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023…