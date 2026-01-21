Chiranjeevi joins CM Revanth Reddy at WEF 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi marked a notable presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the summit alongside Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The actor’s participation added cultural prominence to Telangana’s representation on a global platform.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who was in Davos as part of his official visit, learnt that Chiranjeevi was in Zurich during the same period. Extending a warm and respectful invitation, the Chief Minister requested the Megastar to join him at the summit. Chiranjeevi graciously accepted the invitation and attended the forum, where he witnessed the unveiling and presentation of the ambitious “Telangana Rising 2047” Vision Document.

The moment stood out as a proud representation of Telangana’s progressive roadmap, blending governance, economic ambition, and cultural identity at an international forum. Chiranjeevi’s presence alongside the Chief Minister drew attention, symbolising the coming together of leadership from cinema and politics in showcasing the state’s long-term vision.

During the summit, Revanth Reddy also received Chiranjeevi in a cordial and warm manner. In a lighter moment, the Chief Minister shared that he had recently watched Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with his entire family, including his grandchildren. He expressed his appreciation for the film and personally conveyed his admiration to the Megastar, making the interaction all the more memorable.

The meeting in Switzerland turned out to be an unexpected yet pleasant encounter, with both spending quality time at the WEF 2026 summit, exchanging views and mutual respect.

It is learnt that Chiranjeevi was in Switzerland on a personal family vacation, during which this special interaction and his participation at the global forum took place, adding a unique highlight to the Telangana delegation’s visit.