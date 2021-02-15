X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Chiranjeevi recommends project for DSP?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and DSP
x

Megastar Chiranjeevi and  DSP

Highlights

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on a prestigious project Acharya

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on a prestigious project Acharya. Mani Sharma is the music director of the film. The actor has a great liking for Devi Sri Prasad and he is now planning to get him on board for one of his upcoming films.

As per the buzz, Devi Sri Prasad is set to compose music for Chiranjeevi's film, after Khaidi No.150. If the reports are true, he might be the music director for Chiranjeevi's film in the direction of KS Ravindra aka Bobby.

Already, Bobby started the pre-production work and the shoot will begin later this year. The reports reveal that Bobby met DSP recently and discussed about the situations in his film. Chiranjeevi wanted DSP for the film and Bobby is happy to work with him. They have earlier worked on the film Sardaar Gabbar Singh. The official confirmation on the same will be out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X