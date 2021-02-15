Chiranjeevi recommends project for DSP?

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on a prestigious project Acharya. Mani Sharma is the music director of the film. The actor has a great liking for Devi Sri Prasad and he is now planning to get him on board for one of his upcoming films.

As per the buzz, Devi Sri Prasad is set to compose music for Chiranjeevi's film, after Khaidi No.150. If the reports are true, he might be the music director for Chiranjeevi's film in the direction of KS Ravindra aka Bobby.

Already, Bobby started the pre-production work and the shoot will begin later this year. The reports reveal that Bobby met DSP recently and discussed about the situations in his film. Chiranjeevi wanted DSP for the film and Bobby is happy to work with him. They have earlier worked on the film Sardaar Gabbar Singh. The official confirmation on the same will be out soon.