Chiranjeevi's Blockbuster 'Indra' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release

Lately, the trend of re-releasing cult classics has taken Tollywood and other film industries by storm. Fans have been eagerly bringing back old favorites to the big screen, creating a renewed excitement and record-breaking collections at the box office. One movie that mega fans have been clamoring for is the industry hit 'Indra,' starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. Although there was a plan to re-release it last year for Chiranjeevi's birthday, it was withdrawn at the last minute. This year, however, the anticipation is set to be fulfilled.

Vyjayanthi Movies has announced a grand re-release of 'Indra' on August 22, marking Chiranjeevi's birthday. This event also coincides with celebrating 50 golden years of Ashwani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, making it a double celebration for fans and the industry.





https://x.com/VyjayanthiFilms/status/1816021669045231655



Directed by B. Gopal, 'Indra' first hit the screens on July 24, 2002, and quickly became an industry hit. The film set a new benchmark as the highest-grossing South Indian film of its time. With its powerful storyline, captivating performances, and memorable music, 'Indra' carved a special place in the hearts of audiences.

The film’s success was not limited to box office numbers alone. 'Indra' bagged three Nandi Awards and two Filmfare South Awards. Chiranjeevi's performance earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actor, solidifying his status as a megastar. The movie's impressive achievements reflect its impact and the love it garnered from fans and critics alike.

Vyjayanthi Movies, under the leadership of Ashwani Dutt, has produced several blockbusters, but 'Indra' remains one of the most memorable. The film's cinematography by VSR Swamy and the chartbuster album by Mani Sharma contributed significantly to its success. The film also stars Aarti Aggarwal and Sonali Bendre, who played pivotal roles alongside Chiranjeevi.

The re-release of 'Indra' promises to be a grand event, with fans eagerly waiting to relive the magic on the big screen. The preparations have been meticulously planned to ensure a spectacular experience for audiences. As the countdown to August 22 begins, the excitement is palpable among mega fans.