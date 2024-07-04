Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' Music Sessions Begin, Set for Sankranti Release

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently engrossed in his upcoming movie, 'Vishwambhara,' under the direction of Vashishta. The team is working diligently to ensure the movie is ready for a Sankranti release next year. Vashishta, known for his exceptional work on 'Bimbisara,' has taken on this ambitious project, and there's palpable excitement among fans and the industry alike.

In a bid to bring back the golden days of cinema, Chiranjeevi has revived the age-old tradition of music sittings, reminiscent of a concert, right in his own home. The megastar, along with the legendary composer M.M. Keeravani and director Vashishta, have been holding these musical sessions to infuse 'Vishwambhara' with the magic of yesteryears.



Chiranjeevi recently shared a heartwarming video on his social media accounts on the occasion of Keeravani's birthday, July 4. The video showcases the camaraderie and creative synergy between the trio during one of these music sittings. Chiranjeevi expressed his joy and nostalgia, reminiscing about the days when such gatherings were a common sight in the industry.



The video also served as a special birthday tribute to M.M. Keeravani, who has been affectionately called "our 'Oscar' Keeravani" by Chiranjeevi. The video, filled with heartfelt moments and musical interludes, has struck a chord with fans and followers, garnering widespread admiration.



https://x.com/SureshPRO_/status/1808723591657115792



The anticipation for 'Vishwambhara' is sky-high. Vashishta's decision to delve into a universal concept and create a socio-fantasy world with Chiranjeevi has intrigued the audience. The film promises to be a visual and narrative treat, blending fantasy elements with a compelling storyline.



Mega fans are confident in Vashishta's vision, given his previous success with 'Bimbisara.' The stakes are high, and the team's dedication is evident. As they work tirelessly towards a Sankranti release, the industry and fans are eager to see if Vashishta can deliver on the promised timeline.

